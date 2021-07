The vaquita—a wide-eyed porpoise whose mouth rests in a beckoning smile—has long been teetering on the edge of extinction, its small habitat besieged by illegal fishing. Now a change to Mexican regulations appears to spell the species’ doom. The rules will allow fishing in a tiny area where conservationists have spotted the last remaining vaquitas on Earth, believed to number around 10. The decision means that there is not a single spot left in its habitat in the upper reaches of the Gulf of California that offers effective protection for the small marine mammal, the world’s most endangered.