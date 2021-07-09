Cancel
Escanaba, MI

Bonifas Art Center presents “The New Normal”

By Grace Blair
WLUC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center is announcing “The New Normal” - a photography competition. Judged by the Daily Press’ Ilsa Minor, the Bonifas asked the community to capture their new normal – whatever that meant to them. Some people captured how COVID impacted their lives while others shared their newest family members and furry friends. The show has nearly 20 artists and more than 40 art pieces.

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

#Art Museum#Photography#New Normal#Wluc#The Bonifas Art Center#The Daily Press#Covid
