Ohio State has had no shortage of fireworks on the recruiting trail for quite some time now with the likes of Urban Meyer previously and Ryan Day at the helm now. It’s a program that has been able to sign 20 five-stars prospects in the last five years and 90 of the blue-chip variety in that same exact span. The talent accumulation in Columbus is both jaw-dropping and at the same time, unsurprising anymore. It’s a trend that has continued time and time again by a group of coaches that are consistently assembling classes that battle yearly for the recruiting crown.