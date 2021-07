Fans will now be welcomed back to Jenison Fieldhouse this season after only friends and family were allowed to be in attendance for the 2020-21 season. "It was tough for us without our supporters there in person, so we are thrilled to welcome our fans back home to Jenison Field House," Head Coach Cathy George said. "We know the energy and excitement that our passionate fans bring to our home games, and it was never more apparent than when we had to go without it during the 2020-21 campaign. The robust home schedule will allow us to really showcase not only our team, but the best volleyball in the country night-in and night-out as the Big Ten promises to be as competitive as ever. We are all very much looking forward to the start of our season."