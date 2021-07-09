Cancel
Xi promised reunification sees youth nationalism in Taiwan as obstacle – 07/08/2021 – world

Cover picture for the articleChinese leader Xi Jinping’s promise to “resolve the Taiwan question” and complete reunification with the Asian country, defined by him on the occasion of the centenary of the Communist Party as “historic mission and unwavering commitment”, does not collide only in the rapprochement of the island of Taiwan with Western powers, but also in the rise of nationalism among Taiwanese youth.

