There are a lot of different types of sugar. It can be hard to know the difference between beet sugar, cane sugar, white sugar, brown sugar, raw sugar, table sugar, fructose, agave nectar, and other sweeteners. The sugar industry is booming, and with it, lots of options for how you get your sugar content in. Do you want to use sugar crystals? Beet molasses? How about sugars from different plants? Whatever you want, sugar factories everywhere are probably churning it out. Organic beet sugar is all the rage right now, but how does beet sugar differ from cane sugar anyway?