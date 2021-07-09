Cancel
Seattle, WA

Cities can help solve the homelessness challenge | Roegner

By Bob Roegner, Opinion
auburn-reporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach one of the cities outside Seattle faces the same problems Seattle has faced when it comes to homelessness because homelessness does not recognize city boundaries. Each mayor and city council is responsible for determining the best manner to take care of their residents. Some jurisdictions are less tolerant of the homeless crisis that many of their residents face, and that notion has affected local politics. But other cities have shown creativity and have implemented ideas to help those in need.

Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

