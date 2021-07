Anna Lou Bryant, of Russell Springs, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home. She was 81 years of age. Anna was born on March 22, 1940, in the Montpelier Community of Russell County, daughter of the late George Elford and Letha Bradshaw Hayes. She loved gardening, crafts and her family. Anna showed her love through her deeds and would do anything she could for her people, complaining all the while.