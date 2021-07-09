Matt Nakoa in Concert July 15 at the Opera House
Matt Nakoa is an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist. A modern troubadour, he makes his home on the highways and concert stages of America, has performed at the White House, and appears regularly with folk music icon Tom Rush. The Boston Globe says of Nakoa, “Between his piano chops and heartfelt originals on guitar, he drops jaws.” On Thursday, July 15, Matt Nakoa comes to the stage at the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor.lcnme.com
Comments / 0