Matt Nakoa in Concert July 15 at the Opera House

The 1648 victory of the “Roundhead” Puritan forces of Oliver Cromwell over the Cavaliers of King Charles I in England may seem an odd subject for an opera. Yet the event did command the attention of many artists of the past, including the playwright Gryphius in his Baroque drama, “Carolus Stuardus.” In the opera, “I Puritani,” by Vincenzo Bellini, we are met with the young woman Elvira of a Puritan family who is loved by both Roundhead Lord Arturo Talbo and Puritan Riccardo Forth. Her preference is for Arturo, but he is presently consumed with spiriting Queen Henrietta Maria out of England lest she meet the fate of her husband, the executed Charles.