Every year, there are a few holidays I look forward to the most. Christmas is right up there, and so is Halloween, but one of my favorites is, of course, Free Comic Book Day!. If you're not familiar, Free Comic Book Day usually takes place the first Saturday in May, and it's a time when comic shops across the country offer up special free issues - you can walk in, pick up what you want, maybe buy a couple more things while you're there. A lot of places will make a big event out of it, and it usually draws in a pretty good crowd, even among people who don't read a lot of comics.