Barbara A. Vittum, obituary

UNION — Barbara Ann Vittum, born 6-29-1957, in Ellsworth, passed over on July 6, 2021 in Rockport, after a long illness with cancer. Barb, affectionately known as Barbie Beara, was larger than life. Known for her incredible wit and gift of play, Barb will be remembered for her capacity to love and for her compassion. Barb revealed many attributes: warrior, advocate, healer, nurturer, boundless curiosity, reverence, entrepreneur, comedian, having faith and trust in God that God will take care of it, unsurpassed integrity “when the chips were down, keep going and stay focused on divine guidance.”