FIRTH – Mental health has come to the forefront of the medical industry over the past few years, and none would argue that the pandemic was easy on the human psyche, but some of the limitations that people are met with are now being overcome. The people of Firth and surrounding areas are now given another option for mental health help from Anna Blonquist, PMHNP-BC (Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner) who has opened a small clinic in her hometown.