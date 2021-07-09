WYDOT: Teton Pass truck arrestor scheduled for testing, Pass will close

WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced today, July 9, plans to test the Teton Pass truck arrestor with a heavy load truck. According to WYDOT, the Pass will be closed in both directions this Tuesday, July 13 from mile marker seven to mile marker nine. The closure is estimated to last roughly 15 to 30 minutes. Once the testing is complete, the section will be opened back up in both directions.