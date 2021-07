You can own the 2021 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance Best in Class titleholder!. Known today for their sporty and innovative pre-war cars, the Riley Company originated at the end of the 1800s. In the middle of the automotive world’s industrial revolution, Riley made a reputation for itself as the manufacturer of stunning cars with impressive performance capabilities which culminated in 1934 with 2nd and 3rd place finishes at Le Mans. This reputation may have originated long ago but it still holds true today with the very few surviving examples. This is specifically true with the 1934 Riley MPH Sports Two Seater. It is estimated that just over 16 of these stunning pre-war cars were made, making them a rare sight for the day and even rarer for today.