MLB Insider Has Latest On Kris Bryant Trade Rumors

By Drew Semler
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Less than five years removed from their 2016 World Series win, the Chicago Cubs appear ready to clean house. That could include Kris Bryant, a former National League MVP. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Friday that Chicago (43-45) “are indeed planning on being sellers this month” as the July 30 trade deadline approaches. According to Feinsand, Bryant and Craig Kimbrel are the most likely trade candidates, while first baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Javier Báez “could also be available.”

