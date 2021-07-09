Cancel
Monongahela, PA

Monongahela Fire Department pumped more than 3 feet of water out of their basement

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — After heavy rain came through our region, the Monongahela Fire Department pumped more than three feet of water out of their basement Thursday night into Friday morning.

For the past few months, the fire department has been dealing with flooding problems because of a broken pipe that sits underneath a nearby railroad track.

Aaron Leezer is the chief of the fire department, and says he and the other firefighters are constantly wondering if each storm will bring more flooding.

“A little frustrated, a little tired, I didn’t get too much sleep last night,” explained Chief Leezer.

It wasn’t until after midnight that the fire department was able to get all the water pumped out.

The problem is underneath the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks that sit between the Mon River and the department.

There’s a pipe that needs to be repaired, and it causes all the water to back up — and go down into the department’s basement.

State Senator Camera Bartolotta heard about the issue and met with the department and city council to see what can be done. Bartolotta is also reaching out to Norfolk Southern herself.

“We are starting into this rainy season. We just saw the bands of Elsa coming this way,and that’s really caused this problem. So I’m hoping they can clear this up and start working soon as possible,” explained Senator Bartolotta.

Leezer is hopeful repairs will get started before the next storm rolls through.

“If the process could move a little faster if possible, if we are stuck here taking care of ourselves, we can’t go out and help people,” Leezer said.

Since the problem is right underneath the railroad tracks, the city needs extra permission to make repairs they need to to stop the flooding.

Channel 11 heard back from Norfolk Southern in the form of the statement below:

