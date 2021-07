If you work with a team of people to create prototypes, vector designs, wireframes, flowcharts, and other interactive diagrams, Wondershare has developed a platform to revolutionize your workflow. Wondershare Mockitt is a system that can bring a team of designers together and help them collaborate on projects. Track the process of your project while creating detailed goals and deadlines. Your team will be able to edit documents with each other in real-time. This collaborative effort can bring your project from start to finish, in a more intuitive way.