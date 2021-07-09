In this week’s ‘Bad Batch,’ another fan-favorite ‘Star Wars’ character gets an origin story

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, someone put a bounty on Omega's head, and now we know who it is. There's a full-scale War of the Bounty Hunters going on in another corner of the Star Wars galaxy. At the same time, The Bad Batch has set two fan-favorites against each other. Clone Force 99 previously tangled with Fennec Shand in the show's fourth episode, "Cornered." Later, after Fennec failed to bring Omega in, Cad Bane took the job. He succeeded in capturing Omega only to lose her when Fennec showed back up. We know why Omega is valuable. Now we know that the bounty hunter battles taking place on the show are the results of allies keeping secrets from each other. SPOILERS follow for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Bounty Lost."