Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Apple reportedly wants in on NFL Sunday Ticket

By Ian Carlos Campbell
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the quest to get people to pay monthly for video, having the rights to stream sports, especially football, is key. Apple might finally be playing that game to spruce up Apple TV Plus: The Information reports the trillion-dollar phone maker has expressed early interest in securing the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package — a subscription covering every game that is not airing on local affiliates — for its video service.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Sunday Ticket#American Football#Sports Business Journal#Espn Plus#Directv#At T#The Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Sportico

NFL’s 2020 Revenue Takes Big Ticket Hit as Packers Report Numbers

For NFL teams, the COVID-disrupted 2020 season will be a tale of two revenue streams: national TV money that continued its upward trend, and local revenue that plummeted due to empty stadiums. Each NFL team received a record $309.2 million in national revenue last year, according to numbers released Friday...
NFLthestreamable.com

Media Titans Aren’t Keen on Streaming Service Bundling Deals From The Likes of Apple, Roku, Amazon

It’s never fun when you don’t have a date to the dance — and even some of the media industry’s biggest names are feeling that these days. This year’s hot topic at the Allen & Co. Conferences was streaming and the shifting industry surrounding content most noticeably sports content. Attendees acknowledged the desire for better, more optimized on-demand digital distribution platforms — and they need to be the first to figure it out.
NFLseattlepi.com

Disney Plans to Spread Sports Further Beyond ESPN

An increasing amount of what ESPN does isn’t going to be seen on good ol’ ESPN. “Sunday Night Baseball” has been a mainstay of the Disney sports network since the show’s launch in 1990, but on August 8, the program will air on ESPN’s corporate cousin, ABC. When ESPN this fall launches its first NHL season coverage in a decade and a half, a good chunk of the games will be made available for viewing by ESPN digital subscribers on Hulu. In 2024, portions of ESPN’s Wimbledon coverage will turn up on ABC and the streaming outlet ESPN Plus. And in 2026, when Disney gets the rights to its first Super Bowl in 20 years, ESPN’s chief expects viewers will be able to watch several different broadcasts of the game across multiple networks, some potentially with unique camera views and others with celebrities and athletes joining the conversation.
TV & Videostvtechnology.com

Verizon Media Launches Unified TV Report

NEW YORK—As audiences fragment across linear TV and streaming, Verizon Media is launching its Unified TV Report solution to help advertisers better understand the audiences they are reaching across multiple screens. T. The Unified TV Report solution is designed to give advertisers a more complete view of their linear TV...
TV & VideosThe Verge

ESPN Plus is getting its second price hike of 2021

ESPN Plus monthly and annual subscription costs will go up beginning August 13th, the second price increase for the service in 2021. The new price hike has made the service’s annual plan increase by about $20 this year alone. A spokesperson for ESPN Plus confirmed to The Verge that the...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Sunday Ticket bidding war could lead to new streaming home after 2022 season

A bidding war among tech and media giants is about to kick off over premium streaming content: NFL games. NFL Sunday Ticket, a package that includes all the National Football League's Sunday games (except for those blacked out locally), has been a fixture for satellite TV service DirecTV. But it's widely thought DirecTV, which AT&T spun off as a separate business in February, will forego re-upping the service when its contract ends after the 2022 season.
NFLPosted by
pymnts

Apple Advances Discussions To Stream Sunday NFL Games

Apple is reportedly furthering its early discussions with the NFL about getting the rights to stream Sunday football games, 9to5 Mac reported on Friday (July 9), citing a report from the Information. The NFL package offered by DirecTV is being nixed and the company is surrendering its streaming rights following...
ElectronicsCNET

Best streaming device in 2021

Thinking about getting a new device to connect to your TV to stream video, but you're not exactly sure which one? You've come to the right place. This guide will help you find the best streaming device -- something you'll probably use every day for hours at a time to watch TV shows and movies. We've reviewed nearly every streaming device and major smart TV system on the market today, including Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple TV. With the exception of smart TVs that actually run streaming software from Roku, Google or Amazon, these add-on streaming devices often have simpler remotes, more apps, better search and more frequent updates than the smarts built into your TV set.
NFLField Gulls

Casual Friday: Cutting (or not cutting) the cord

Welcome to another installment of Casual Friday, a series where we can veer off-topic away from Seattle Seahawks discussion and towards just general life things. This will run for the rest of July and then it’s training camp coverage time. Today’s topic has to do with streaming. Legal streaming. Consuming...
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to two Fire TV Edition TVs

Amazon is adding support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to two of its Fire TV Edition TVs in a free update, the company announced on Wednesday. Both the 2020 Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision and the 2020 Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV will receive the features, before they arrive on Amazon’s less expensive Fire TV sticks and set-top boxes.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Wants You To Buy Stuff And Pay For It Later

According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is apparently planning a new Apple Pay feature similar to PayPal’s Pay In 4. For those unfamiliar, this is where you get to buy something and then pay it back later as opposed to paying upfront the entire amount. In PayPal’s case, the amount would be split into four separate payments, which in theory should make it a bit more affordable.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Walmart’s new Onn Android TV box versus the Chromecast with Google TV [VIDEO]

As soon as the new Onn Android TV box showed up at Walmart, we were immediately intrigued. Armed with the new Android TV interface that pulls heavily from the already-great Google TV UI and a price that is absolutely jaw-dropping, there was already a good chance we were going to be happy with this streaming dongle. Upon further inspection after getting it out of the box, it turns out that this streaming device is better than expected and not just in a for-the-price sort of way.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon reportedly worked on an Alexa wearable for kids

Amazon toyed with yet another way of ingratiating itself into the lives of you and your family through an Alexa-enabled wearable for kids, Bloomberg reports. The device was considered for Amazon’s 2020 product roadmap, according to documents Bloomberg viewed, and it would have added to the company’s growing stable of kid-focused tech products.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

This Apple TV (2021) remote case features a slot for an AirTag

The Apple TV remote case of my dreams exists. One of the main issues I have with Apple’s otherwise flawless new Siri Remote for the Apple TV (2021) is the fact that it doesn’t include built-in AirTag technology. In fact, I felt so passionate that this was a miss on...
Computersmactrast.com

Apple Seeds Third iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Betas to Developers for Testing

Apple on Wednesday released the third betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing. The updates come almost three weeks after the second betas. Beta builds of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are available to developers through the Apple Developer Center or over the air on the devices with the proper configuration installed.
TechnologyElite Daily

Target is Offering Free Apple Subscriptions For Music, TV+, And More

Target is partnering up with Apple for the latest round of perks for its Circle loyalty program members — and the benefits are seriously sweet. Until June 17, 2022, Target Circle members can take advantage of free subscriptions spanning four to six months to popular services like Apple Music, TV+, and Arcade. If you’re ready to claim the deals, here’s where to find Target Circle’s free Apple subscriptions so you can get started.

Comments / 0

Community Policy