Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Polk, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines . Target Area: Marion; Polk; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK...WEST CENTRAL MARION AND NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 251 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indianola, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 249pm, ping pong ball sized hail was reported east Indianola. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Indianola, Carlisle, Pleasantville, Hartford, Ackworth, Swan and Sandyville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH