Regarding the Daily Herald Editorial Board's recent remembrance of Donald Rumsfeld, all I can wonder is if the over 500,000 killed in the ridiculous wars in the Middle East, including some of our "native sons" in the U.S. Armed Forces, were as smitten with Rummy's "hard-driving, personally charming" nature as the Herald seems to be. Nevertheless, I'm glad to know lying one's way into disastrous wars and approving the use of torture is what makes one an "unyielding independent thinker" these days. I wonder how they're covering Rumsfeld's death in the Abu Ghraib Gazette.