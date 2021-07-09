Virginia extends expanded child care subsidy program through Dec. 31

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Earlier this week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced an extension for the Child Care Subsidy Program to continue through December 31. The program helps with financial assistance for child care available to families with at least one child under age five who is not yet in kindergarten, with a household income up to 85% of the state median income. More than 1,000 additional families in the state were receiving child care assistance through the program as of July 1.