Virginia, MN

Amanda “Mandi” Bjork

By Zack Benz
hometownfocus.us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda (Mandi) Dawn Bjork, 30, of Virginia, MN died July 1, 2021. She was born November 20, 1990 in Gillette, WY. She was a true gift from God to her parents, Todd and Kimberly Bjork (Larson) who waited eight years for a child. Amanda lived in Wright, Wy until her parents moved back to MN in 1996. She grew up in rural Embarrass where her love for God’s creation thrived. You’d often find her in the woods exploring or swimming in Pike River. Mandi graduated from JFK High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree at Northwestern University of St. Paul.

