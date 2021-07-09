Cancel
Celebrations

Sharing a fun 4th with friends, family, and community

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com
Cover picture for the articleThe 4th of July is a day to celebrate not only our nation but our friends, family, and community as we gathered together to watch fireworks, take in the sunshine at a pool, lake, or beach, or just settle down to a delicious barbequed hot dog or hamburger. Sharing moments together this 4th of July was no longer taken for granted after a year of shutting down events and large gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

