Sharing a fun 4th with friends, family, and community

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran David Rankin. After 9/11 David started a tradition of putting flags in his front yard for the 4th of July. Each year, neighbors would come and add a few more. Then, one day, one of his grandkids said, “papa, we need new flags”. So, more and more flags got added, so that now, this weekend, 115 flags (and counting) are in David’s yard. David said kids have learned a lot about history by adding flags to his yard and stopping by to see them and a lot of Veterans come by and use his yard as a meeting place to talk, and tell stories. Thank you David for creating a space of patriotism and THANK YOU for your service.