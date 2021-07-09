Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE's Stephanie McMahon on Re-Launching Live Events With Fans in Attendance: 'We Absolutely Cannot Wait'

By Joe Otterson
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sports entertainment giant is set to begin hosting regular live events across the country with fans in attendance for the first time in over a year starting on July 16 with a 25 city tour schedule set to run through Labor Day. This comes after WWE successfully hosted their flagship PPV, WrestleMania, back in April across two nights with over 51,000 fans in attendance.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Live Video#Live Event#Combat#Ppv#Wrestlemania#Tv News Roundup#Thunderdome#The Famous Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
WWE
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva ‘Quit’ After McMahon Family Affair

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard on the latest edition of Something to Wrestle podcast on AdFreeShows.com opened up on former WWE Hall of Famer Chyna’s departure from the company. Prichard was questioned regarding the reasons that as to why Chyna parted ways with the company. There have been multiple speculations...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Real Reason For ‘Missing’ Raw Leaks

Ring Announcer & Correspondent for WWE 205 Live Samantha Irvin gave a backhanded compliment to ‘The Original Bro’ and former WWE United States Champion – Matt Riddle. During tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Riddle went to WWE official Adam Pearce and Sonja Deville where he presented a note that was ‘written’ by ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton, who was injured. In reality, the note was written by Riddle himself, as cleverly shown with the hand drawn viper snake in the corner of the letter. These Matt Riddle sad WWE text messages just leaked.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Trish Stratus Reveals Husband’s Response To Her Kissing The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about everything from her wrestling career to her personal life. Stratus revealed that her husband, Ron Fisico, was also a lifelong wrestling fan and that the couple, who have been together since high school, bonded over that similarity. Stratus also talked about her husband was knowledgeable enough to offer her pointers during her career.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Mandy Rose Suffers ‘Accident’ In Natalya Match

WWE star Mandy Rose squared off against one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya during the kick-off show at recently concluded- Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The match was did not stand out and saw multiple botches. Natalya and Rose are experienced as technical wrestlers, but there were still some moves where they looked a bit sloppy. Michael Cole ‘Ruins’ WWE Hell in a Cell Match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Forced To Return’ To WWE?

It has been noted that several stars including Sasha Banks were ordered by WWE to return to the WWE Performance Center to brush up their skills as the company is set to resume the tours from the July. Vince McMahon wants Sasha Banks and others to return to Performance Center.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Regrets’ Losing Star To AEW

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Caught ‘Rigging’ WWE Thunderdome

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon recently released Lana. The Ravishing Russian recently recalled the ThunderDome and seems she was not in favor of the idea, rather she would prefer the crowd to cheer for her. But, it will happen once she joins a promotion after the 90-day non-compete clause expires. Lana...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg ‘Didn’t Want To Beat’ WWE Star

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEBleacher Report

4 Bold Predictions for WWE and the Return in Front of Live Fans

Wrestling is a special form of entertainment that is best with a crowd. It is not the same without the roar of fans enjoying the action. Babyfaces and heels are only truly defined by the roars of the crowd in adulation or defamation. For 16 months, WWE has gone without...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired 5 Stars At Raw For Bad Reason

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With WWE Diva Photo

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR: Stephanie McMahon, Networks Working On Building WWE Audience

The boss is in. WWE has grown into the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in history, reaching a level that was almost impossible to fathom. They currently have seven hours of new television a week in prime time, including two hours of SmackDown on FOX. However, the television audience has been taking one hit after another, and it might be time to do something about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy