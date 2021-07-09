Rhode Island: The First State to Allow Harm Reduction Centers for Safe Drug Consumption
To combat drug overdoses, the Rhode Island governor signed a bill allowing people to consume pre-obtained drugs under safe, professional supervision of trained staff. Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee recently signed a bill that authorizes a 2-year pilot program establishing harm reduction centers to prevent drug overdoses through.1 In these centers, people can consume pre-obtained substances under the supervision of trained staff.www.psychiatrictimes.com
