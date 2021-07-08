Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Walking on Sunshine

By Mike Hennessy Sr
Psychiatric Times
 13 days ago

As the country opens up this summer, it's time to enjoy friends and family—and to build resilience for the challenges that still lie ahead. Who doesn’t love summer? The days are longer and more carefree. This year, there is also a resurgence of energy and hope as many people begin to gather with family and friends, travel, visit a baseball stadium, and even send their children off to summer camp—all of which were missed last year with COVID-19 throwing a wet blanket over many traditional summer pastimes.

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatric Times#Md#Ms#Covid#Nyu Langone Health#Special Report#Editorial Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
Related
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Addressing Apathy in Dementia

Apathy occurs throughout the spectrum of neurocognitive disorders, but it is easy to mistake for other conditions, like depression. How can clinicians identify apathy, and treat it?. The English word apathy originates from the Greek word apathes, which means “without pathos or feeling,”1 but scholars have shared various definitions. For...
HealthPsychiatric Times

Greet the Sun: 3 Tips to Feel Normal Again

Jaya Jaya Myra shares her top 3 tips to start feeling normal again after the COVID-19 pandemic. Jaya Jaya Myra is a best-selling author, TEDx & motivational speaker, and mind-body wellness expert teaching the definitive connections between purpose and health. Her debut book, Vibrational Healing: Attain Balance & Wholeness. Understand Your Energetic Type is published in 10 languages and available worldwide. Her 2nd book, The Soul of Purpose, is now available.
Mendocino, CAWillits News

Health Matters: The pros and cons of sunshine

As summer hits full force, it’s important to remember that sunshine brings both health benefits and risks. Sun exposure allows us to make vitamin D, which protects us against osteoporosis, heart disease, and many types of cancer. It also elevates our mood. On the other hand, it can burn our skin, age us prematurely, and increase our risk for skin cancer. As with so many things, moderation is key.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Public HealthScientific American

Can Vitamin D Help Protect against COVID?

From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers examining the question of why some people were better protected from the infection than others began to look at a possible role for vitamin D. The nutrient, which is obtained from food and exposure to sunlight, is known to contribute to a well-functioning immune system in a variety of ways, including defending the body from invading viruses and other pathogens. “Vitamin D is cheap, easily available and relatively safe,” says genetic epidemiologist Fotios Drenos of Brunel University London. Investigating whether the vitamin could make a difference in COVID patients “was an important question to ask,” he says.
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 13 Spices that Unclog Your Arteries and Prevent Heart Attack

In today’s video, we’re going to talk about the top 13 herbs and spices that may unclog your arteries of cholesterol plaque, and help prevent heart attack and stroke. The herbs and spices in your kitchen can do a lot more than just add flavor to your foods! First, do you know what causes clogged arteries, or atherosclerosis?
TravelNew York Post

Human brains are capable of ‘mental time travel,’ study says

The passage of time is all in your mind. Human brains independently measure episodic movement — that’s a trippy finding reported by French and Dutch researchers in a new study published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience. Our brains possess “an internal or inherent flow of time, that was not...
Diseases & Treatmentseatthis.com

Warning Signs You're Developing Diabetes, Say Experts

So many people have diabetes—about 1.5 million are diagnosed in the United States each year, and nearly 1 in 10 Americans have it—you'd think it'd be easy to spot. But although the condition is relatively common, many people go undiagnosed because the early symptoms can be vague, easily overlooked at first, or confused with other conditions.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy