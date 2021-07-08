Walking on Sunshine
As the country opens up this summer, it's time to enjoy friends and family—and to build resilience for the challenges that still lie ahead. Who doesn’t love summer? The days are longer and more carefree. This year, there is also a resurgence of energy and hope as many people begin to gather with family and friends, travel, visit a baseball stadium, and even send their children off to summer camp—all of which were missed last year with COVID-19 throwing a wet blanket over many traditional summer pastimes.www.psychiatrictimes.com
