The pace of remote onboarding implementations remains steady, with Onfido signing up an online marketplace for its selfie biometrics, while TruNarrative and IDnow have had their technologies integrated by new partners. eID has launched a new onboarding solution, Experian has been declared a leader in the field by an analyst firm, and Smart Engines has won a document-scanning customer, while an Indian insurer has launched an Aadhaar-based digital KYC service.