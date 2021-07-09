Cancel
Health

Canada says it hasn't received a request to approve a Pfizer booster shot

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 7 days ago

OTTAWA, July 9 (Reuters) - Canada has not received a request to approve a booster shot of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and it is currently studying the vaccine’s duration of protection, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“Health Canada has not received a submission from Pfizer for the approval of a COVID-19 booster shot. Should a submission be received, Health Canada will evaluate the data provided,” the statement said.

“The duration of protection from one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is currently being studied.”

