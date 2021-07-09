The $14 Cooling Facial Tool Sarah Jessica Parker Keeps on Set for the ‘SATC’ Reboot
Sarah Jessica Parker is having a busy summer filming the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot, but that doesn’t stop her from taking time to treat herself. In a recent Instagram post the real-life Carrie Bradshaw showed off her script from episode 101 of And Just Like That… along with the essentials she carries with her in her tote. Among those essentials are two self-care must-haves we can really get behind—a facial depuffing tool and one of our favorite essential oil diffusers.www.newbeauty.com
