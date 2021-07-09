Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mexico reports over 9,000 new coronavirus cases as infections jump

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVugG_0asNX3h700

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico reported 9,319 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Friday, according to data from the health ministry, as case numbers continued to rise this week amid signs of a resurgence in the pandemic.

The ministry also registered 217 additional fatalities, bringing Mexico’s total tally to 2,577,140 infections and 234,675 deaths, according to the data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India warns against ‘revenge travel’ amid fears of a third wave

The Indian government has warned against what it described as “revenge travel”, noting the large numbers of people flocking to domestic tourism hotspots as states ease restrictions following the second wave.It comes after several viral reports showing crowds of people not following social distancing and other Covid-appropriate behaviours in several popular Himalayan hill towns, photos the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research called “frightening”.Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said that violations of Covid rules now could nullify the progress made so far in the management of the pandemic. India reported 43,733 new cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, a slight increase on Tuesday, while the overall death toll rose by 930. Meanwhile, Sydney’s lockdown has been extended for a week as Australia struggles to control the spread of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India. And in the US, the CDC has said that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 50 per cent of new cases across the country for the first time.
Public HealthCNBC

South Korea's Covid-19 cases spike as delta variant spreads

South Korea's daily count of coronavirus cases topped 800 on Thursday, the highest in nearly six months, due to new cluster infections and the spread of the delta variant, officials said on Friday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 826 cases, up from 762 a day before...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Virus strikes twice for India's first Covid patient

India's first coronavirus patient, a student who was in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has tested positive for a second time, a medical official told AFP on Wednesday. The 21-year-old woman from the southern state of Kerala has no symptoms but is in isolation at her home, Thrissur district medical officer Reena KJ told AFP. The woman tested positive again during a routine check ahead of a trip to New Delhi. "Health teams are in constant touch with her," Reena said.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news: Cases rise almost 40% in single day, as 41 Delta plus variant infections found in UK

There were an additional 16,135 cases of coronavirus recorded across the UK on Wednesday – the highest since 6 February and an almost 40 per cent increase in just 24 hours.Some 11,642 were recorded on Tuesday, meaning the overnight increase was as much as 4,493.The government also recorded 19 more deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK’s death toll to 128,027.It comes as more than 40 cases of the ‘Delta Plus’ variant have been detected in the UK, Downing Street revealed earlier today. Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Public Health England had put extra measures...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Mexico on Tuesday reported the biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 infections since February, as a fresh wave of contagion threatened to undermine the government's efforts to vaccinate the population. Health ministry data showed that coronavirus cases jumped by 11,137 to 2,604,711, while fatalities...
Public Healthkyma.com

Mexico to enter third wave of coronavirus

MEXICO (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico's health officials say the country is entering its third wave of coronavirus, as the cases rose by 29% compared to previous weeks. They say the new cases come from younger and less vulnerable people. Adding cases are now as high as the beginning of the last surge from September 2020.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

'Alarming' virus surge prompts new Bangladesh lockdown

Bangladesh has announced it will impose a tough new lockdown starting Monday, after a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant cases of coronavirus. All government and private offices will be shut for a week and only medical-related transport will be allowed, the government said late Friday. "No one can...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Russia hits another daily record of virus cases

MOSCOW — Coronavirus deaths in Russia have hit another daily record, with authorities reporting 752 more fatalities amid a continuing surge in infections. Russia’s coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 25,082 new coronavirus cases. The daily tally of confirmed infections has soared from around 9,000 in early June to over 23,000 in early July.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Zika virus cases detected in India's Kerala state

Authorities in India's southern Kerala region have issued a statewide alert after 14 cases of the Zika virus were detected, officials said Friday. Among the patients was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Pregnant women are particularly vulnerable and can transmit the mosquito-borne illness to their newborns which can result in life-altering conditions such as Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare auto-immune disease. The woman tested positive on Thursday and 13 more cases were confirmed on Friday, state health minister Veena George told AFP.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar sees record coronavirus deaths and infections

July 14 (Reuters) - Military-ruled Myanmar reported record numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths on Wednesday, as it suffers its most severe wave of infections so far. Citing health ministry figures, state-run MRTV said there were 7,089 new cases and 145 deaths from COVID-19, a sharp rise from the previous day's figures.
Public Healthwhtc.com

India COVID-19 cases rise by 50,040 amid concern about Delta variant

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s daily COVID-19 infections rose by 50,040 on Sunday, official data showed, as concerns grew about the detection of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus in some states. The COVID-19 death toll in the country rose by 1,258, including 511 deaths reported from the...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 187.8 million and Netherlands sees 500% rise in cases after reopening

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 187.8 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.04 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 607,771, as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast in states with low vaccination rates. In Europe, there was alarm at a 500% increase in cases in The Netherlands after it fully reopened, including night clubs, raising concerns about the U.K. which is planning to fully reopen July 19, against the advice...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Russia again posts record coronavirus deaths

Russia reported 737 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a national record of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-period, as the country battles a new surge in cases. It marks the first time Russia, the fifth worst-hit country in the world for the number of infections, has crossed the 700-mark for daily virus deaths.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India's death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000

MUMBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - India reached the grim milestone of 400,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, half of them during a second wave in the past few months that overwhelmed the healthcare system and crematoriums. India has recorded 30.45 million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy