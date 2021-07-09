You Should Never Say These Things to Someone from the Jersey Shore

I started a quest to eat right but let's be real, it's not always easy to do the food-prep thing. Sometimes you're on top of it and on a Sunday you cook your proteins for the week earning your gold star. Other weeks? Well, let's just say life can mess with the best laid plans. So, if you're on the go and you don't want to halt your progress THIS WILL BE YOUR JAM...I was literally JUST saying there needs to be a healthy fast food restaurant at the Jersey Shore and BOOM! You ask, and you shall receive! I give to you the freshest, healthiest and most positive place to feed your face...meet my new friend, Mahana Fresh! Here's why this spot is different (scratch that) here's why this place is life changing...