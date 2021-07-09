Cancel
Snackable Cheese Bars

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cheeseboard Snacking Bar is a personal cheese board snack that saves cheese lovers from having to chop and prepare a selection of ingredients to build a full-flavor snack. The satisfying snack bars can be found in flavors like Apricot Pistachio and Cranberry Walnut, which compact the elements of a whole cheese board into a single-serving handheld protein snack.

