Universal Orlando Was Even All-In On Frozen References As Hurricane Elsa Approached
The first hurricane of the season was officially named Elsa. It's likely such a name would have received a few jokes at the expense of Disney's Frozen, even if the storm didn't end up aiming itself directly for the state of Florida aka the home of Walt Disney World. When it looked like the theme park might end up right in the middle of the hurricane's path, the Frozen comments came from all sides, and even now that the storm has passed through Florida, even Universal Orlando Resort decided to get one last shot in.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0