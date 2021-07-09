Universal Orlando Was Even All-In On Frozen References As Hurricane Elsa Approached

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney's Jungle Cruise is looking to potentially become the studio's new theme park based action franchise. But to do that, it's going to have to have some pretty impressive action. Luckily, based on a new video that takes a closer look at the way the action is being created for the new movie, Jungle Cruise is looking to be everything fans are hoping for. Both Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt look right at home getting physical in the new movie.