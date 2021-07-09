Buried History: Stories from the graveyards dotting Waterford's Golden Spur area

Riverhead, also known as “Head of the River” or Center Cemetery, is the largest of the four burial grounds in the Golden Spur area with about 120 graves. Driving west (from New London) on the Post Road, Riverhead Cemetery can be found on the north (or right) side. Just before the I-95 intersection there is a long newly paved road leading onto Riverhead’s grounds overlooking the waters at the head of the Niantic River.