Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Lebanon struck by power cut as major plants shut down

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebanon's two main power plants were switched off on Friday, plunging much of the country into a near-total blackout. The shutdown - caused by the two plants running out of fuel - worsens a crisis that has seen people receive just two hours of electricity a day. A lack of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Power Plants#Power Grid#Power Cut#Edl#Sebusher#Twitter#Lebanese#Bbc News#Beirut Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gas to remain Egypt’s backbone: EGA head [Gas in Transition]

Khaled AbuBakr, chair of the Egyptian Gas Association, says the IEA’s recent call for investment in oil and gas to end “does not represent the voice of Africa” [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 3]. by: Joseph Murphy. Natural gas will "remain the backbone of Egypt's energy sector for decades...
Middle EastPosted by
CNN

Lebanon's Gordian knot could strangle it

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) — "Lebanon moves into greater danger." "Persevering in destroying Lebanon." "Arab and international community fear chaos." These were the headlines splashed across the front pages of Lebanon's major newspapers Friday, a day after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri -- a previous holder of the office -- abandoned his bid to form the crisis-ridden country's next government.
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Europe power plant contracts activity down 5% in June 2021

There were 75 power plant contracts announced in the Europe region in June 2021, marking a drop of 5% over the last 12-month average of 79, according to GlobalData’s power industry contracts database. Power Plant stood at first place when compared with other power tender categories in the Europe region...
Middle Eastaustinnews.net

Feature: Lebanon's power cuts threaten patients' lives

BEIRUT, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Hadi Hadba cried when he showed cell phone photos of his father lying in bed next to an oxygen concentrator, which failed to save his life due to successive electricity cuts in Lebanon. Suffering from a lung disease, Hadba's father had to use the oxygen...
TrafficValley News

Broken sewer main shuts down roads in Lebanon; repairs expected to take days

LEBANON — A broken sewer main on the city’s east side will force the shutdown of roads while repairs are made, Lebanon’s Public Works Department said Thursday. The break, at Baker’s Crossing Conservation Area, near Hardy Hill Road and the Mascoma River, occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday. It’s deep underground, and workers will need to bypass the sewer system, so repairs could take multiple days.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Pharmacies go on strike, power cuts in crisis-hit Lebanon

Pharmacies went on strike over medicine shortages and two major power stations ground to a halt for lack of fuel Friday in crisis-hit Lebanon, in the latest sign of economic collapse. Politicians have for 11 months failed to form a government in Beirut that would instigate desperately needed economic reforms, and the local currency has plunged to a record low against the dollar on the black market. Lebanon's foreign currency reserves are fast depleting and the cash-strapped state is struggling to afford subsidies on key imports including medicines and fuel, sparking fears of renewed social unrest. Importers say hundreds of medicines are now out of stock, as the central bank owes suppliers abroad millions of dollars and they can no longer open new lines of credit.
Middle EastArkansas Online

Lebanon leader vows no immunity in port blast

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's president said Wednesday that there would be no political cover for anyone implicated in last year's explosion at the Beirut port, speaking a day after protests flared over the handling of the investigation. The blast on Aug. 4 was caused by the ignition of hundreds of tons...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

4,000-year-old settlement is discovered in southern Iraq that experts believe could be the capital of a state that was formed around the collapse of the Babylonian Empire

Russian archaeologists in Iraq have uncovered what they believe are the remnants of a 4,000-year-old settlement that rose from the ashes of the Babylonian empire. The 'lost city' was found June 24 in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate, once the heart of the ancient Sumerian empire, considered one of the first civilizations in the world.
EnvironmentMetro International

Death toll in rises to 157 in Germany and Belgium floods

ERFTSTADT, Germany/WASSENBERG, Germany (Reuters) -Rescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of Germany and Belgium for survivors on Saturday after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses and claimed at least 157 lives. “We mourn with those that have lost friends, acquaintances, family members,” German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said during...
MilitaryThe Independent

Russian military aircraft help fight wildfires in Siberia

The Russian military has used its heavy-lift transport planes to help douse wildfires in Siberia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday. It said that the crew of Il-76 military transport planes dropped 336 metric tons (370 tons) of water on blazes in Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia over the last 24 hours.
Energy Industryclevelandstar.com

Mozambique's fossil fuel drive is entrenching poverty and conflict

Earlier this year, militants stormed the coastal town of Palma, Mozambique, which lies close to vast plants for extracting liquefied natural gas (LNG). Dozens of people were killed and thousands more displaced. Nearly two weeks later, the army had managed to secure the town. Yet the French oil and gas...
Environmenttrust.org

Hundreds flee as flood waters breach Dutch defences

MEERSSEN, The Netherlands, July 16 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people fled their homes in and around the southern Dutch town of Meerssen after floods broke through a dyke on Friday, as rising waters left a path of destruction across the region. Emergency services said the flood waters were about to...
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
Environmentdtnpf.com

Europe floods: Death Toll Over 110

BERLIN (AP) -- At least 110 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continued. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was "stunned" by the devastation caused by the flooding and...
EnvironmentCNBC

Europe floods: Rescuers rush to help as death toll surpasses 125

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 63 people had died there, including 12 residents of an assisted living facility for disabled people. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was "stunned" by the devastation caused by the flooding and pledged support to the families of those killed and to cities and towns facing significant damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy