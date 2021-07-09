Sturgeon in the Florida Panhandle

Brazilian peppertree (Schinus terebinthifolius) is one of the most wide spread, invasive weeds in Florida. Presently occupying more than 700,000 acres across the state, it’s negative impacts on native flora and fauna are plentiful. As an aggressive, woody weed, Brazilian peppertree forms dense canopies as it matures, smothering native flora, creating inhospitable habitat for wildlife, and altering fire regimes. In addition to decimating our natural ecosystems, this noxious weed has rapidly spread across ranchlands and highway roadsides. Furthermore, as a member of the poison ivy family (Anacardiaceae), handling this plant may result in allergic reactions and respiratory illness. Native to South America, Brazilian peppertree was first introduced to the United States in the mid-19th century for use as… you guessed it, an ornamental plant! It’s attractive, red berries are readily consumed and further dispersed by racoons, possums, and migratory birds.