This year, the uncharted territory and uncertainty of what comes next can be stressful for parents. And for parents with children that have ADHD, this unfamiliar ground can add to the challenges they typically face. Maintaining treatment may help children to enjoy summer activities, while also preventing complications in preparation for the back-to-school transition. Today, we have Dr. Theresa R. Cerulli who is a neuropsychiatrist who specializes in ADHD and has tips to share with parents.