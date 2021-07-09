Cancel
'The Handmaid's Tale': Joseph Fiennes Was 'Staunchly Against' a Fred Redemption Arc — Will Serena Joy Get One?

At long last, Fred Waterford got his just desserts. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale saw Fred meet his grizzly end at the hands of June and other ex-Handmaids. While viewers hoped for this for the entire series, the show made a habit of humanizing its villains. This treatment was most consistently given to Serena Joy. And the beginning of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 10 implied she and Fred would actually have the privilege of getting a normal life in Canada. Thankfully, that wasn’t in the cards for the Commander. And actor Joseph Fiennes couldn’t be happier about it.

