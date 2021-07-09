‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Joseph Fiennes Was ‘Staunchly Against’ a Fred Redemption Arc — Will Serena Joy Get One?

The Handmaid’s Tale has brought another new episode of season 4 forward many fans were waiting. For people who love horror movies or series, it is the best television series for all of them. It is an American dystopian tragedy television series which is created by Bruce Miller. The series belongs to the 1985 novel of the same that is written by Margaret Atwood. As we all know that each episode of the series left huge suspense in the series and the viewers curiously wait for the next episode of the series. The series will be streaming on the Hulu app which is a good source of entertainment.