Woolpert Earns Trademark for Inspansion, a Method of Adding Capacity Through Analytics

SFGate
 7 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Woolpert has been granted a trademark for Inspansion, a method of adding capacity through analytics in place of physical expansion, by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Woolpert Director of Strategic Consulting David Tomber developed Inspansion to help airports identify logical efficiencies in operations, technology and staffing to optimize facility performance, while deferring capital investment.

www.sfgate.com

BusinessMySanAntonio

Learning Technologies Group (LTG) to acquire GP Strategies

LONDON (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire GP Strategies for $394 million (£284 million). A significant advance for LTG, the addition of GP Strategies introduces strongly complementary workforce transformation capabilities....
TechnologySFGate

PandoLogic Wins Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Human Capital Management

“Best Kept Secret in HR” Takes Top HR Award Twice Within Two Weeks. pandoIQ from PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, has been named the winner of the Human Capital Management category in Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards. This award is for a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support human capital management.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Woolpert fully reopens offices, with flexible scheduling

Jul. 15—Beavercreek engineering and architectural firm Woolpert said Thursday it is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after the pandemic forced remote and other work arrangements. The company said its more than 1,300 employees were given the choice of working full time in an office, remote...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nordic Capital invests in no-code data automation leader Duco

Investment made in partnership with the CEO and Founder with the aim to accelerate Duco’s growth and expansion. Nordic Capital announced an agreement to invest in Duco Technology Limited (“Duco”) and acquire a majority shareholding from current investors, CME Ventures, Insight Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. Founder Christian Nentwich will remain as a shareholder and Chief Executive Officer.
SoftwareSFGate

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
Economybeckershospitalreview.com

Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Gain clinician buy-in through data and analytics

To impact costs around product usage, the supply chain needs support from clinicians. When it comes to product standardization and other supply chain initiatives in procedural areas, a cost savings story without data-driven rationale may not be enough to create alignment. That’s why it’s important for your facility to consider ways to engage clinicians. One intriguing strategy is to implement data-driven collaboration.
Technologyaithority.com

NerdPine Granted Trademark Registration From US Patent and Trademark Office

NerdPine has been granted the Trademark under Class 42 for: Computer software consultancy; Computer software design, Computer programming & Maintenance of computer software…. NerdPine is proud to announce the granting of Trademark from the US Patent and Trademark office. NerdPine, offers excellence in the area of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Business Process Management and Robotic Process Management and provides industry specific solutions for varied verticals including, Healthcare, Banking, Retail, Insurance, Consumer Goods, Pharma and Life Sciences.
Small BusinessRochester Business Journal

Forging a future for small businesses to succeed through analytics

In today’s world of digitization, the incorporation of analytics into businesses has become more and more prevalent to stay competitive in an industry. Businesses are taking advantage of big data and business analytics tools to better market their product and services. Analytics provide personalized services and advertisements, among many other advantages, all of which is available ...
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Industry Vet Suzette Stoler Named VP, Buildings Sector Lead at Woolpert

Suzette Stoler, who holds over three decades of experience in the architecture-engineering industry, has joined Woolpert to serve as vice president and leader of the company’s buildings sector. She will oversee Woolpert’s team of architects, engineers, interior designers and planners in projects that cater to both public and private sector...
businessobserverfl.com

Protecting your Company's Brand through Trademarks

There are a number of things to consider when choosing your company’s trademark. Among other things, you should:. • Run searches to confirm whether your mark will infringe on an existing mark. Your trademark could infringe another trademark because it is spelled the same, looks the same, or even sounds the same. And just because another company’s mark is not registered, it does not mean that you would not be infringing it.
Washington Stategeekwire.com

9 ways to make the tech sector more equitable: New study examines Washington state workforce

A new report details extensive gender and racial inequities in Washington state’s technology workforce, and makes a series of recommendations to address them. Among the recommendations: creating state-supported worker-owned co-ops for independent and contract workers; establishing a state startup fund to support women and people of color in the technology industry; and broadening the focus of the state’s technology industry point person and training programs to address equity issues.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Analytics Solutions Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Google

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Analytics Solutions Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Analytics Solutions Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Analytics Solutions. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States),Accenture Plc (Ireland),IBM Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States),Facebook Inc. (United States),Adobe Systems Inc. (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Salesforce.com Inc. (United States),Verizon Media (United States),Splunk Inc. (United States).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market to the Next Level | SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, Workday

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Business Function (Finance, Human Resource (HR), Supply Chain, Customer Management, Inventory Management, Manufacturing Module, and Others), End User (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Distribution, Government & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Azusa, CASFGate

Rain Bird Celebrates Irrigation Technology and The Intelligent Use of Water™ During Smart Irrigation Month

AZUSA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Every July, the Irrigation Association hosts Smart Irrigation Month, an annual celebration of the solutions that irrigation professionals provide to landscapes, golf courses and farms through best practices and efficient technologies. For decades, Rain Bird’s guiding vision, The Intelligent Use of Water™, has inspired many of the innovative technologies and products that have made these solutions possible.

