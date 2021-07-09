Need Help With Rent and Utilities? Guilford County Has Your Back
After the past year and a half, no one should doubt that the local, state and federal governments love them and are working to see them through the end of the pandemic. The head-spinning number of assistance programs has kept many people above water – and, on Thursday, July 8, Guilford County officials wanted to make sure citizens were aware of a new county program that will help those in dire straits.www.rhinotimes.com
Comments / 0