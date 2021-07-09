Michael Jordan Showed Off His Toughness by Dunking on His Former College Teammate in the Finals Despite Dealing With a Severe Injury
Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the toughest players in NBA history. He played through several injuries during his legendary career and did whatever it took to win. Jordan’s toughness and will to win were on full display during his second season when he fractured a bone in his left foot and came back earlier than he was supposed to. The Chicago Bulls legend wanted to play and lead the team to the playoffs despite doctors advising him to remain sidelined.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0