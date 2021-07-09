Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan Showed Off His Toughness by Dunking on His Former College Teammate in the Finals Despite Dealing With a Severe Injury

By Ashish Mathur
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the toughest players in NBA history. He played through several injuries during his legendary career and did whatever it took to win. Jordan’s toughness and will to win were on full display during his second season when he fractured a bone in his left foot and came back earlier than he was supposed to. The Chicago Bulls legend wanted to play and lead the team to the playoffs despite doctors advising him to remain sidelined.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Sam Perkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunking#Unc#The Chicago Bulls#Unc#Mj#Historyjumpman#Airness#The Los Angeles Lakers#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: 4 former Tar Heels that were Jordan teammates in NBA

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) During his playing days in the NBA, the Chicago Bulls‘ all-time great shooting guard Michael Jordan had a number of high-profile teammates. But not many of them shared that college connection that he had dating back to his days in the 1980s with the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program and legendary head coach Dean Smith.
MoviesHollywood Life

‘Space Jam 2’ Has An Epic ‘Michael Jordan’ Cameo — But There’s A Twist

‘Space Jam 2’ did make a ‘Michael Jordan’ cameo happen, but it’s not what you think. Here’s a breakdown of that appearance in the sequel. Spoilers ahead!. There is an appearance from a Michael Jordan in Space Jam: A New Legacy. That part is true, but there’s a Space Jam 2 spin on it. At halftime, the Tune Squad is down in the dumps because they’re losing against the Goon Squad. Sylvester thinks he’s coming in for the save by saying he found Michael Jordan in the audience.
NBAABC7 Chicago

Michael Jordan docu-series 'The Last Dance' premieres on ESPN+ Monday

"The Last Dance," the 10-part ESPN docu-series chronicling the life and career of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the celebrated Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s, is coming to ESPN+ on 7/19. The Jason Hehir-directed series narrates the story of one of the greatest basketball icons and...
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: 4 stars that had their title hopes ruined by Michael Jordan

Shawn Kemp, Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT. It is a topic of discussion that has raged on since the dynasty years of the 1990s for the Chicago Bulls as to which former NBA superstars had part of their legacy tainted by the fact that all-time great shooting guard Michael Jordan run their shot at a ring at some point. Jordan won six titles throughout the dynasty years of the 1990s with the Bulls.
NBAWashington Post

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Jordan, Russell and LeBron with an iconic NBA Finals defensive play

Before the NBA Finals are over — or at least before the start of next season — the play that struck like Thor’s hammer will have a worthwhile nickname (Blocklava? Spanablockita?). But for now, Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s season-saving block of Deandre Ayton’s alley-oop dunk attempt late in the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns will assume a spot as one of those spectacular plays that remain embedded in history.
NBAComplex

Exclusive: Funko Announce Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Pop! Figures

We’re a week away from the 2020 Summer Olympics kicking off in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 23, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you were getting your Olympics-themed collectibles and gear ready to support your favorites. Some might even be in the mood for a bit of nostalgia; take it back all the way to 1992, when the U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball Team became the first to utilize active players in the NBA, destroying all competition on their way to winning a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. With the athletes they had aligned, it was no shock that this team was averaging 44-point defeats of their competition.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 10 criminally underrated Michael Jordan teammates

It seems like all of the focus that went to the Chicago Bulls legendary dynasty teams of the 1990s went to the likes of all-time great shooting guard Michael Jordan, Hall-of-Fame forward Scottie Pippen, fellow Hall-of-Famer and big man Dennis Rodman, and head coach Phil Jackson, among a few others. But the other players behind the scenes often do not get enough credit for what they did during the regular season and playoffs to help Jordan accomplish all that he did during his legendary NBA career.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Best Starting 5 Teammates Of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Kevin Durant

We often get caught up in a single player's accomplishments when analyzing the NBA, because of the immense impact a superstar can bring to the game. More so than any other sport, basketball is greatly influenced by a single talented player. But many ignore the aspect of basketball being a team game, and even the greatest players of all time had help on their rosters.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ice Cube Didn't Include Michael Jordan On His All-Time Starting 5

Ice Cube raised a lot of eyebrows around the NBA world when he left Michael Jordan out of his all-time starting lineup. The legendary rapper is an avid basketball fan, and his knowledge of the game is well documented. Yet, plenty of fans are pissed off after he ignored His Airness.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kevin Durant Had A 2-Word Message For Team USA

It sounds like Kevin Durant is ready to be the leader of Team USA this summer. On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had nothing but praise for the former MVP’s leadership skills. After the second day of Team USA camp, Beal told reporters that this year’s squad looks up...
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy