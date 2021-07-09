After Overnight Tornadoes & AM Flooding, Elsa Exits U.S. East Coast

Elsa is finally exiting the United States East Coast, after triggering numerous tornado warnings last night from North Carolina to New Jersey and flooding portions of the New York City subway system with nearly waist-deep water. The last advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has Elsa located east of Long Island; it is expected to cross extreme southeastern New England over the next few hours before completely leaving the U.S. for the Canadian Maritimes. At 2pm ET, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Elsa to a Post-Tropical Cyclone.