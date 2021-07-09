Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

NOT REAL NEWS: A Look at What Didn't Happen This Week

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Pfizer vaccine does not contain graphene oxide. CLAIM:...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Prandini
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Reuven Rivlin
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Relations#Assassination#Haiti#The Associated Press#Chemical#The Children S Hospital#University Of Almeria#Democrats#Greek#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Spain
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Biden: US Will Protect Haiti Embassy, Won't Send Troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the agenda.”. Haiti’s interim government last week asked the U.S. and the...
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
Fulton County, GAPosted by
Fox News

Hannity reacts to latest report on Georgia's election results

Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the importance of election security, citing a new report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which claimed there were some discrepancies in the Fulton County, Georgia election counting process, Thursday on "Hannity." Hannity revealed why he believes Democrats are "terrified" of election integrity measures that are...
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
POTUSNewsweek

Lin Wood Tells Crowd 'It Doesn't Matter Whether Q Is True'

QAnon-supporting lawyer Lin Wood told a crowd at a "patriotism" conference in Missouri that it "doesn't matter whether Q is true" before urging them to draw their own conclusions on the conspiracy theory and "share it with others." Referencing last November's failed election bid by Donald Trump, who he said...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Misinformation: The White House And Jen Psaki Didn't Actually Call For Censorship Of Social Media

On Friday afternoon, White Press Secretary Jen Psaki was a hot topic on Twitter after she had a curt exchange with Fox New Channel's Peter Doocy over the issue of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation on social media. President Joe Biden has been especially critical of social media platforms, notably Facebook, for allowing the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus as well as vaccines.
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy