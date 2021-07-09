Habitat for Humanity, Marion County Community Services looking for homeowners in need
The Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is looking for homeowners in Marion County who are in need. The program is designed to assist homeowners with needed repairs or to address health, safety, and code issues in the home. The program does not cover cosmetic changes or repairs. Assistance is provided in the form of a zero-interest, deferred payment loan, forgivable after 15 to 20 years.www.ocala-news.com
