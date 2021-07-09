Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Habitat for Humanity, Marion County Community Services looking for homeowners in need

By Jeremiah Delgado
ocala-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is looking for homeowners in Marion County who are in need. The program is designed to assist homeowners with needed repairs or to address health, safety, and code issues in the home. The program does not cover cosmetic changes or repairs. Assistance is provided in the form of a zero-interest, deferred payment loan, forgivable after 15 to 20 years.

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Marion County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Local
Florida Society
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Marion County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation revealed by receding water and prevent further damage. Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biz Markie, known for classic rap song ‘Just a Friend,’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57. Markie’s representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy