‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson Finally Gets Her Moment to Shine in the MCU

By K. Austin Collins
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, has been hanging out in the MCU since 2010, often memorable but rarely the star. Her first appearance was, after all, in Iron Man 2: someone else’s movie. Somehow, despite being played by Scarlett Johansson, even Ant-Man snuck ahead of her in line for his own, stand-alone feature — two of them, in fact. Not exactly a complaint; those Marvel movies are solid, frequently clever diversions, a welcome dash of low-stakes nonsense amid so much clashing world destruction.

Movieswcbe.org

Black Widow

It's fun to see two very sharp young women navigating successfully what was a man's world!. You both have killed so many people. Your ledgers must be dripping, just gushing red. I couldn't be more proud of you.’ Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour): [to Natasha and Yelena]. What helps me through...
MoviesSFGate

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Crosses $200 Million Globally

Disney’s “Black Widow,” the first Marvel movie to grace theaters in two years, has surpassed a notable box office milestone, hitting $200 million worldwide. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a franchise that remains unrivaled at the box office, that would not traditionally be a benchmark worth highlighting. Many of its recent installments, at least the ones released pre-pandemic, have flown past $200 million globally in their opening weekends and climbed to $1 billion with relative ease. But, even as vaccination rates increase and people adapt to the outside world, moviegoing has yet to revert to normalcy. Still, roughly 20% of cinemas in the U.S. remain shuttered and locations in key international territories, including parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America, have closed again to help curb the spread of new variants of COVID-19. That makes otherwise expected achievements worth celebrating.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie Black Widow reveals something unknown about the Avengers

The Black Widow movie has confirmed how the people of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe classify the Avengers. Attention SPOILERS. The Avengers from Marvel Studios are the most famous heroes on Earth, they were gathered by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to protect the planet from any threat. The founding members are Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye Y Black widow. Interpreted by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner Y Scarlett Johansson.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Actor Says He’s Playing The First Mutant In The MCU

After a long road to release, Scarlett Johansson’s solo Black Widow film was finally released earlier this month to critical and commercial acclaim. The first film in Phase 4 of the MCU, the solo film detailed Natasha Romanoff’s past, as well as giving fans insight into her surrogate family. It also briefly delved into how The Soviet Union/Russia deals with superheroes, and how it too strived to create its own Avengers-like team. In fact, Natasha’s surrogate father Alexei is Red Guardian, Russia’s counterpart to Captain America.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The screenwriter of Black Widow felt guilty after writing the post-credits scene

Why did Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson feel guilty after writing the film’s post-credits scene? (Spoilers notice) Sometimes a screenwriter sits at a movie premiere and watches a movie that doesn’t really reflect their work. That’s not the case with veteran Marvel screenwriter Eric Pearson, who has been fortunate enough to be intimately involved in projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, she spent time on set and in rehearsals for both films, allowing her to write better for stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and Rachel Weisz.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Widow’ Initially Featured Tony Stark Moment

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed an early version of the Marvel film’s script featured Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark. Before Black Widow eventually found its way to theaters and Disney Plus, there were rumors that the film was going to feature Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark in a deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War. On ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson confirmed that was the case very early on:
MoviesNew Times

Black Widow is action-packed spectacle with a touch of soul

Cate Shortland (Lore, Berlin Syndrome) directs this film about Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), aka Black Widow. The story takes place chronologically after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) but before Romanoff's death in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Romanoff is on the run, forced to deal with a conspiracy with ties to her past as a spy. To fight the forces aligned to bring her down, she must deal with her broken relationships with her family members, sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), father Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), and mother Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz). (133 min.)
Moviesgotowncrier.com

‘Black Widow’ Is A Worthy Addition To Marvel’s Movie Universe

One way we know the pandemic is waning is the coming of big, new movies. And the “big kahuna” franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has just opened a real winner, Black Widow. Since several of the highest-grossing movies of all time are part of this universe, it finally is time to get back to the movies, although you can pay to see it at home on Disney+ if you have the service. But on the big screen, it is much more fun.
MoviesJournal & Topics

‘Black Widow’ Does Character Justice

“Black Widow” (133 min., Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense sci-fi action and violence, thematic elements, and some language). 8 out of 10. The Black Widow superhero character was introduced in “Iron Man 2” in 2010 as Tony Stark’s new sexy secretary. Pepper Potts wasn’t too happy about that, but it opened the door for Scarlett Johansson to inhabit this iconic character and become a member of The Avengers. At this time, that group was only a glimmer. The first Avengers movie didn’t come out until 2012. And now over 10 years later, Black Widow has her own movie — her own backstory much like Captain America and Thor — regarded as one of the more popular superheroes that make up The Avengers.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

[EXCLUSIVE] Watch ‘Black Widow’ Free: Where to Streaming Marvel’s Movie HD

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Black Widow online. It’s finally here. Here is Black Widow, and it’s spectacular. The first Marvel tentpole movie since COVID began, Scarlett Johansson rocks the house as Natasha Romanoff, the titular superhero, and is simultaneously the first female lead in a Marvel film. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and another cast of formidable actresses assist in said asskicking.
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘Black Widow’ bites but it’s a far overdue solo film

Get used to the term legacy. For the Marvel Cinematic Universe to outlive the original A-listers’ expiring contracts, this is the way. Comics fans know the term well: it’s the process of passing a superhero identity – legacy – onto a new character. While “Black Widow” delivers a splendid film all about a titular character introduced in 2010, it also introduces the next spy who will pepper various Marvel stories in the following years.
Rolling Stone

‘Loki’ Finale Recap: What’s In a Name?

A review of the Loki season finale “For All Time. Always.” on Disney+ coming up just as soon as I tell you not to kick the door in…. And down the hatch we go again. The interconnectivity of the Marvel movies and, now, TV series, can be both a feature and a bug. The whole can often feel greater than the sum of the component parts, and there’s real joy to be had from seeing characters and story ideas from one corner of the MCU intermingle with those of another corner. (If you can’t take pleasure in Hulk handing Ant-Man some tacos, friend, then you and I are two very different people.) But with rare exceptions like Black Panther, individual MCU projects are rarely allowed to feel like they exist as entities unto themselves. (Even the relatively self-contained Black Widow spends a lot of time setting up Florence Pugh’s Yelena to take Natasha’s place in future MCU tales.) The two previous Disney+ shows stumbled in their finales for a variety of reasons — WandaVision by going too easy on its heroine, and devoting too much time to dull superhero action; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by doing almost everything wrong — but an underlying component of both was the requirement to position various characters for future use. The larger needs of the MCU almost always outweigh the narrative needs of any one project, making it more challenging for each of them to live up to their full storytelling potential.
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Humorously Calls Out Mark Ruffalo For Not Getting Group Avengers Tattoo

The Marvel family is a pretty tight-knit group. They almost have to be considering the amount of movies, televisions shows and other projects they’ve all participated in over the years. The original team of heroes, which consisted of Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Mark Ruffalo (the Incredible Hulk), have been working together since the release of the first Avengers movie almost ten years ago. To commemorate their life-changing experience, the first Avengers decided to get matching Marvel-themed tattoos - well, all of them except for one.

