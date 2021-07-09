Cancel
The Director's Cut: Vonda7 - Let Go [art I werk]

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Poznan-born, Berlin-based VONDA7 released her debut artist album, Let Go. The album fuses synth-pop, indie, and even hip-hop elements with house and techno, showcasing her own delicate vocals, to produce a diverse and uplifting album which was made for the summer months, both on dance-floors and for home listening. As an artist that's been making her way to the top of the scene, this exciting moment in her career is one worth celebrating.

Lights Out Premiere: Rizzle - Depths [Metalheadz]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from legendary DNB/Jungle label Metalheadz. Taken from his forthcoming Fragments EP, Rizzle's "Depths" is a dark and brooding cut of atmospheric jungle. Having cut his teeth on various labels over the past few years, and after some encouraging and inspiring advice from none other than Goldie himself, Rizzle has finally made his way to Metalheadz.
MusicYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Sovryn Adds Some Cheeky Bass ‘Punishment’ to the ‘Weekend’ [Korsakov Music]

Since adopting his new bass moniker early this year, Sovryn FKA Barely Royal has kept pace with the punishing D&B releases that have typified 2021 thus far. His Static Vision EP was a breakout success and since then he’s become a Korsakov Music darling, releasing another EP with label boss AL/SO remixing High Maintenance’s “Hypersonic.” With that rate of release, it was only a matter of time before Sovryn had another EP ready to go. That time is now.
MusicNME

‘Core’ players will be able to create Deadmau5’s next music video

Manticore Games is collaborating with electronic artist Deadmau5 to create his next music video in the world creation platform, Core. Starting today (July 15), Core creators will be able to create dystopian worlds to help make a brand new music video for deadmau5’s upcoming single “When The Summer Dies” with musician, Lights.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Lone Details New Album 'Always Inside Your Head,' Shares Single “Hidden By Horizons”

Nottingham-raised musician/DJ/producer Matt Cutler, AKA Lone has detailed his new album Always Inside Your Head. Now his eighth overall and first album in five years, the LP has a few changes for the producer. It will be his first with vocals, tabbing Morgane Diet on two tracks, and he moves to Greco-Roman for the release. His 2016 album Levitate was on R&S and it would make sense why he would dip from there.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Dr. Fresch, Glass Petals ignite the house circuit with ‘The Answer’

Dr. Fresch and Glass Petals, Felix Cartal‘s side project, join forces on a new bass-house hitter, “The Answer.” The grooving track follows Dr. Fresch’s first three singles of the year and notably takes a more enthusiastic approach compared to the tenor of his most recent releases (“Big Dog,” “What You Want,” and his remix of “Empire”).
Musicearmilk.com

Dublin artist KK Lewis traces a journey of self-discovery on debut EP Dreaming

Dublin musician KK Lewis weaves a world of soulful indie-pop on debut EP Dreaming, filled with intimate lyricism and carefully crafted soundscapes that pulls people in with its gentle comfort and warmth.The five-track EP which was rightly described by the rising star as “a skeleton of KK Lewis,” sees the Irish singer open up her heart to glimpses of the stories that have propelled her life forward and others that have held her back.
Musicedmidentity.com

Tony Romera Drops “MS69” and Announces Album on Monstercat

Tony Romera lands his latest single on Monstercat, “MS69,” and dropped the news that his album Introspection is due out this year. If you vibe to the sound of house music then there’s no doubt that Tony Romera is an artist who should be on your radar. This French DJ and producer has been throwing down some absolute heat over the years like the Televizion EP, “I Can’t,” and “Heat Wave” and recently remixed Petit Biscuit’s “Parachute” as well. Now, after being announced on the EDC Las Vegas lineup and delivering “VHS” on Monstercat, he’s returned to the imprint with his latest single “MS69.”
Musicmagneticmag.com

Proc Fiskal Releasing New Album 'Siren Spine Sysex' On Hyperdub

Scottish producer Proc Fiskal has announced a new album Siren Spine Sysex that will arrive in the fall on Hyperdub. A new track “Leith Tornn Carnal” is available today. The album samples Gaelic, Irish and English folk music, twisting them with grime and shimmering club music. Two grandfathers and a great aunt were all folk musicians, so the background is there. But this is a dance album with textured and modern electronic music.
TV Serieseasyreadernews.com

“The Art of the Crime” – Four is better than Three [TELEVISION REVIEW]

The Fourth Season of “The Art of the Crime” begins soon on MHz Choice. Although Season Three, reviewed previously (“Art of the Crime” – Season 3) had become perfunctory and much more procedural with less effective character development, some of that is remedied in this new season. Once again using the format of two 2-part episodes to constitute what they call a four episode season, they would have been better off transmitting them as two movies instead for continuity and interest sake.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Yves Tumor Releases Outstanding New EP 'The Asymptotical World'

Yves Tumor has released a new EP The Asymptotical World out now on Warp. Following Tumor’s 2020 album Heaven To a Tortured Mind, and one of our best of the year, this project continues along that same musical vein. The Asymptotical World opens with the previously released single “Jackie,” an...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Releases This September

Kojima Productions showcased Death Stranding Director’s Cut at PlayStation’s State of Play today, revealing that the title will be released on September 24th. Alongside the release date reveal, a plethora of new features were showcased, and we have outlined them all below. Remastered for PS5. While no specifics were confirmed,...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Pushing Daizies return to Dim Mak for ‘I’ll Be Alright’

The faceless flower duo return to Dim Mak for another future bass bop dubbed “I’ll be Alright.” The ninth release since these two released their debut single “Want It To End” in January 2021, their latest release is extra special. It’s the first production that the duo wrote together under the Pushing Daizies name. “I’ll Be Alright” sets a positive tone from the get-go with crystalline vocals and delicate piano keys, building into a future bass drop that is both groovy and emotive. After nine releases in less than eight months, there’s plenty more to get excited for coming from these two. We may not know who they are, but we know we like what we hear.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.

