The Director's Cut: Vonda7 - Let Go [art I werk]
Recently, Poznan-born, Berlin-based VONDA7 released her debut artist album, Let Go. The album fuses synth-pop, indie, and even hip-hop elements with house and techno, showcasing her own delicate vocals, to produce a diverse and uplifting album which was made for the summer months, both on dance-floors and for home listening. As an artist that's been making her way to the top of the scene, this exciting moment in her career is one worth celebrating.www.magneticmag.com
