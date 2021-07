Californian born, London based Medium Love is a laid-back artist recognized for his hazy rock sound. He has previous released grungy tunes like "Hurricane Coming" and "Dirt Knees". Now the singer drops his breezy song “Unibummer” and it is the perfect dreamy delight. The alt-indie track’s lush vocals and gentle soundscapes have listeners lost in his pensive world. Detailing the solace we take in the small waves of change, it is all about trying to grow despite the world working against us. He passionately sings, "But we've come too far. To be giving up. So we still have time. Tonight, tonight, tonight." Those profound lyrics remind us their still time to evolve and change.