Keeping the Beat
A tiny device is giving new options to some people in metro Richmond in need of pacemakers. The device is a Micra AV, and it’s about the size of a large pill. It is used in people with a particular type of blockage in the heart, an atrioventricular (AV) block, or impairment of the electrical signal from the upper chambers of the heart to its lower chambers. About 90% of AV blocks stem from ischemic heart disease (when some portion of the heart doesn’t receive enough blood) or fibrosis or sclerosis of the heart. That can lead to the heart skipping or missing beats and cause shortness of breath, fainting, fatigue and dizziness.richmondmagazine.com
