Police Testimony Will Lead off Panel's First Jan. 6 Hearing

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol is expected to hold its first public hearing this month with police officers who responded to the attack and custodial staff who cleaned up afterward, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said Friday. Thompson, D-Miss., says the...

