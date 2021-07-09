Police Testimony Will Lead off Panel's First Jan. 6 Hearing

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questions "shaky" Hunter Biden investigation and why nothing happened when eyewitness came forward on "Fox News Primetime." JIM JORDAN: Well, I mean, we will have to see. Who knows? We have been disappointed in actions from the DOJ. Frankly, we have been waiting for the Durham report now for over a year. We will have to wait and see. But couple this information with what we already know. We had an eyewitness news last fall Tony Bobulinski. We had actual documents. Joe Biden linked to Hunter Biden’s business dealings. We had all that information. We had, I think, a lot of members of the press who knew this investigation was going on. And now we learn the U.S. Attorney involved in investigating it was ready to issue subpoenas. Ready to issue warrants and didn’t do it. So that tells us a lot. I think this also goes back, Pete, to your great monologue earlier where think about how big tech colluded with Democrats to try to keep information, I just talked about trying to keep that from the American people last year in the run-up to last year’s [election].